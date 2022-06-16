Warner Bros. Release A First Look At Ryan Gosling As Ken

We’re just going to say it: If Ryan Gosling’s Ken doesn’t ask Barbie if she wants to go for a ride, we will riot!

While we’d already received a glimpse of Margot Robbie as the titular character, we had no idea what to expect from Gosling in the upcoming Barbie movie… until now.

Warner Bros. have released a sneak peek of the 41-year-old actor in-character, donning bleached hair, a sleeveless denim vest, and Calvin Klein underwear.

Why does he remind us of Freddie Prinze Jr...?!

With Barbie slated to drop next year, we’re almost surprised we haven’t seen more from the long-awaited flick, which came to fruition way back in 2009 but has spent many years in what can only be referred to as ‘Development Hell’.

In the last thirteen years, the film has swapped hands between multiple studios and run through a variety of potential stars, with Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer having been in the talks for the leading role.

Find out what Big Brother's Farmer Dave had to say about Reggie Bird:

As for what we can expect from the movie, we honestly have no idea, but director Greta Gerwig has revealed the film’s goal is to subvert expectations.

“Our goal is to be like, ‘whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different – the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’ Now, can we truly honour the [property] and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders,” Gerwig told The Hollywood Reporter.

We’re excited to see how the film turns out when it’s released on July 21st, 2023!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: