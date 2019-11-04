Want to sponsor Mildura's kittens?

Generous people may soon be able to sponsor the vet bills of kitten's being put up for adoption at Mildura's Kitty's Krib.

The crib's working in unison with SARG to find forever homes for cats across the region - and is considering launching an appeal to target those interested in taking on part of their vet bills.

Generous people can help cover some or all of the vet bills for an adoption candidate - funding anything from vaccinations, to microchip insertion, de-sexing procedures, and worming and flea treatments.