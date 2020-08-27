Wander Out Yonder To The Culture-Rich North West!

We're free to wander out yonder! Hit WA's Allan and Michelle know that while it's a bit tricky to travel at the moment, we're reminded we have the best places in the world right on our own doorstep! So, why not travel within our great state? There's never been a better time.

Let's take a trip to one of the world's last true wilderness areas, the North West. A billion years in the making, here you'll find ancient gorges, remote stretches of coastal paradise, rich culture and history.

Camels on Cable Beach

There’s no better way to experience the 22 kilometres of Broome’s iconic Cable Beach than on a late-afternoon camel ride while basking in the orange glow of a west Kimberley sunset. The town also has a fascinating pearling and wartime history, a unique melting pot of cultures and is home to natural wonders including dinosaur footprints and the Staircase to the Moon over Roebuck Bay on certain evenings between March and October.

Aboriginal experiences

Meet the locals and discover traditional lands, food and cultural practices via Aboriginal tourism experiences throughout the region. On the Dampier Peninsula, north of Broome, you can stay with the Lombadina Aboriginal Corporation or award-winning wilderness camp Kooljaman at Cape Leveque. The North West is also home to Australia’s first ‘Camping with Custodians’ sites, offering self-drive visitors the chance to interact with local communities while staying at campsites run by Aboriginal people on Aboriginal lands.

Best kept secrets

Get off the beaten path at two of WA’s most spectacular national parks.

At Karijini National Park, in the Pilbara region, ancient rocks have been shaped into massive mountains and escarpments, breathtaking gorges and tree-lined watercourses. Stay in the heart of the park at Karijini Eco Retreat’s luxury tents. The World Heritage-listed Purnululu National Park in the east Kimberley is home to one of WA’s most striking geological features, the Bungle Bungle Range. The striped, beehive-like mounds are breathtaking from the air, or camp nearby to explore hidden gorges and pools.

Horizontal Falls

Talbot Bay in the Kimberley is home to Australia’s only horizontal waterfalls, created when massive tidal movements squeeze water through narrow cliff passages. Aerial tours from Broome and Derby enable you to circle the phenomenon from above, alongside other scenic wonders of the Buccaneer Archipelago, where turquoise blue water contrasts with rugged red cliffs. You can also land and see the falls up close by boat, with the option of staying overnight on a houseboat.

Remote luxury resorts

Chris Hemsworth is one of many celebrities to enjoy truly getting away from it all at one of the North West’s remote luxury resorts. The Berkeley River Lodge can only be reached by boat or seaplane, Kimberley Coastal Camp is accessible only by helicopter, El Questro Homestead is cantilevered atop Chamberlain Gorge, and – true to its name – Faraway Bay is so remote you won’t even find it on a map.

In Western Australia, we’re free to wander out yonder. Go forth WA, visit westernaustralia.com

And if you’re keen to do it for less, to find out how you can win a $1,000 Accor Hotel Voucher with Hit WA's Allan & Michelle here!