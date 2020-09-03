Wander Out Yonder To Australia's World-Class Food & Wine Destination, The South West!

We're free to wander out yonder! Hit WA's Allan and Michelle know that while it's a bit tricky to travel at the moment, we're reminded we have the best places in the world right on our own doorstep! So, why not travel within our great state? There's never been a better time.

A must-visit has to be Australia's South West! Think world-class food and wine, beautiful beaches, surfing, cave systems, tall tree forests, whale-watching, wildflowers and the famous wine region of Margaret River!

Surfing, swimming, snorkelling

The South West is world famous for its spectacular coastline and magnificent surf and swimming beaches. At Prevelly, you can follow in the footsteps of the world’s best surfers who flock to the perfectly named Surfers Point for the annual Margaret River Pro. For more tranquil conditions, you’ll find some of Australia’s top swimming spots at Dunsborough, Eagle Bay, Denmark and Albany. Witness the wonders beneath the water through shipwreck diving, or you can stay dry at the Busselton Jetty Underwater Observatory.

World-class wine and fresh local produce

Home to six distinct wine regions including world-famous Margaret River, the South West also serves up some of Australia’s best ‘paddock to plate’ fresh produce. Enjoy fresh marron, trout, venison, chocolates, cheeses, cherries, boutique beers and ciders as well as the rare black truffle – more of them are produced in Manjimup than anywhere else in Australia. An exciting events calendar celebrates local food and wine including Western Australia Gourmet Escape (November), Taste Great Southern (April) and Truffle Kerfuffle (June).

Culture, arts and history

Learn more about the customs and history of the Nyoongar people – the South West’s first inhabitants – through Aboriginal centres and tours across the region. You’ll also find exceptional South West artistic talent including painters, sculptors, furniture makers, jewellery designers and hand-blown glass artists. Head to the coastal city of Albany and the multi award-winning National Anzac Centre for a deeply personal connection with Australia’s ANZAC history.

Tall timbers

You’ll get a bird’s eye view of towering tingle trees in the Valley of the Giants, between Denmark and Walpole, where the world-first Tree Top Walk is suspended 40 metres above the forest floor. The South West is also home to giant jarrah, karri, marri and tuart trees. Near Pemberton you can climb a trio of karri trees, up to 75 metres high, using climbing pegs to reach lookout towers.

Adventure

Get hiking along the spectacular coastal Cape to Cape Track, the bushland Bibbulmun Track, or out to the Porongurup Range’s Granite Skywalk. Take off on two wheels along the Munda Biddi off-road cycling experience and other world-class mountain biking paths, or head underground at Ngilgi, Mammoth, Lake and Jewel caves to explore mesmerising labyrinths decorated with limestone crystal formations. From January to April, take an orca tour from Bremer Bay to see the southern hemisphere’s largest killer whale pod in a deep-sea canyon 70 kilometres offshore. Between June and November, witness the annual migration of humpback, southern right and blue whales from Albany’s shores, or hop on a whale-watching cruise and get up close to these gentle giants.

In Western Australia, we're free to wander out yonder.

