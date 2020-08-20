Wander Out Yonder To Australia's Sunniest Capital, Perth!

We're free to wander out yonder! Hit WA's Allan and Michelle know that while it's a bit tricky to travel at the moment, we're reminded we have the best places in the world right on our own doorstep! So, why not travel within our great state? There's never been a better time.

So, where should you head next? Why not Australia's sunniest capital, Perth? Consistently rated as one of the world's most liveable cities, there's so much to love. From spectacular natural surroundings to its vibrant city life, Perth continues to deliver.

Perth’s transformation

An array of new public spaces have activated Perth and its surrounding cultural hubs, including the vibrant waterfront precinct of Elizabeth Quay, 60,000 seat Optus Stadium, and Yagan Square, which is a celebration of WA’s Aboriginal heritage. Perth also offers some of the best value hotel and short-stay accommodation in Australia following the raft of new and refurbished properties that have opened in the CBD and surrounding urban and coastal areas.

Kings Park and Botanic Garden

At 400 hectares, Kings Park is one of the world’s largest inner-city parks. After a short walk or bus ride from the central business district, you’ll be rewarded with superb views, rich Aboriginal and European history, more than 3,000 species of WA’s unique flora, restaurants, as well as playgrounds and picnic spots. Take a self or guided tour, and in the summer months enjoy a live performance or film.

Cuisine, culture and couture

Head into Perth city and its urban hubs of Mount Lawley, Leederville, Northbridge, Victoria Park and Subiaco for an ever-expanding range of dining, shopping and entertainment options. World-class art and museum exhibitions, theatre, ballet, music and sporting events are on in Perth year-round, while fashionistas can check out international and home-grown style throughout the city and surrounds.

Unique attractions

Hop on a free CAT bus and tour Perth’s city sights. Ring one of the world’s largest musical instruments, the Swan Bells at the Bell Tower, watch a live gold pour and see the world’s largest collection of gold bars at the Perth Mint, take a ferry across the Swan River to Perth Zoo, home to more than 1,500 animals, or head out to Caversham Wildlife Park, 30 minutes’ drive east of Perth where you can meet koalas, wombats, kangaroos and many other native wildlife.

Day trips

Within an hour of Perth’s central business district you can take a quokka selfie on pristine Rottnest Island, tantalise your tastebuds in the Swan Valley or Perth Hills wine regions, swim with dolphins at Rockingham, cruise the canals in Mandurah, or discover maritime history, a World Heritage-listed prison and a bohemian lifestyle in the eclectic port city of Fremantle.

Beach sunsets

With 19 pristine metropolitan beaches to choose from, it’s easy to find your own piece of paradise to enjoy one of WA’s famous coastal sunsets.

In Western Australia, we're free to wander out yonder.

