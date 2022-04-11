Walter White And Jesse Pinkman Are Coming Back!

Lock your doors, because ‘The One Who Knocks’ and his on-again, off-again partner-in-crime are coming back!

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be reprising their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, almost ten years after Breaking Bad came to an extraordinary end.

The reunion will be taking place in the final season of the show’s prequel series, Better Call Saul, which follows their ‘morally questionable’ lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), on his path to becoming one of the most significant names in Albuquerque’s underworld.

Talking at PaleyFest Los Angeles, Better Call Saul’s co-creator Peter Gould confirmed the iconic characters would be gracing our screens once again.

“I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started [Better Call Saul] was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’,” he said.

“Instead of evading, I’ll just say ‘yeah’.”

“How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself. But I have to say, that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season,” he teased.

The news was later confirmed when a photo of Bryan and Aaron in-character was posted to Better Call Saul’s Instagram page with a simple caption: “They’re coming back.”

Better Call Saul’s final season premieres April 19, exclusively on Stan.

