Wall-To-Wall Labor: What Does It Mean For Australia?

The recent NSW election result gives Labor a clean sweep of Federal, State and Territory governments across the country, except for Tasmania.

The last time - and the only time - it has been in office in all nine of Australia’s jurisdictions was for a few months between late November 2007 and early September 2008.

So, why has this happened and what does it mean for Australian citizens?

On today’s Briefing, we speak to Kos Samaras, a leading political researcher and strategist who worked as a senior campaigner for 14 years for Labor in Victoria. The conversation unpacks how we have changed as a society and how the Liberal party has misread modern Australia.

Mr Samaras said we had seen this situation before when Kevin Rudd was the prime minister. However, 60 per cent of the voters back then were Baby Boomers and older Australians.

“What is going on right now, in my opinion, a far more permanent pattern doesn’t necessarily mean it will stay red. I expect, for example, the LNP to possibly win the state election in Queensland next year. However, it is driven by three major currencies,” he said.

Mr Samaras said there were three crucial factors determining the result of the election, including the emergence of Millennials and Gen Z as voters’ constituency, the massive growth of migration in the last 20 years, and the rapid growth of Labor’s and Greens’ working-class base.

“The LNP has completely misread the country they live in, and what I mean by that is, if you look at the things they have ignored, climate change is one of the predominant issues of concern listed by Millennials and Gen Z.”

