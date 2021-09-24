Walks In Canberra That Will Get Your Legs Pumping

Canberra is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and there are so many places worth exploring. So many of the locals head out around walking tracks near lakes but we've got better ideas. These walks aren't your casual strolls. They will get your blood pumping. Here is our picks for the hardest walks in Canberra.

Mount Majura

This walk isn't for the faint hearted and even for the fittest Canberrans, your legs will be feeling it by the time you reach the top. Located in Canberra's north, there is a little dirt carpark you can leave your car. The great thing about this walk is that it isn't too busy. You follow the path and head through some fencing, head straight up the dirt path and the walk is pretty good until you hit some stairs. They aren't too bad and the walking track does get a little bit skinny so you'll have to keep an eye out. Once you head further around you pretty much go straight up! We're not joking. It feels like it doesn't end. Once you get to the top it is worth it. Grab a pick but also wipe the sweat off because you'll be puffing.

Mount Taylor

There are two parts of this walk that will really get your heart rate going. When we are talking about Mount Taylor, we aren't talking about starting at the side facing Woden, we are talking about the Sulwood drive side. The first five minutes are super rough as you are walking up a pretty big incline. The rest of the walk is pretty good until you get to the stairs and they are not fun. You go up and around until you reach the final incline. By this time we are pretty much done with the walk and ready to go get a coffee. Let us tell you this, the final incline is worst than the first, BUT it is worth it when you get to the top. You get a great view of Tuggeranong and Woden. Don't forget to take your phone with you so you can get some pics.

If you have a walk that you think should be added send us a message on Facebook and we will get it added.