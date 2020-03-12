Walking hockey is a thing in the Tablelands... and we are all for it!

Sign me up right now... walking hockey is here in the Tablelands and it has been for awhile.

Started over in England, hockey was first played on the Tablelands in 1929 with the first women's team known as The Gum-Nuts.

But now for those who maybe can't run as well as they used to, or want to exercise lightly- you can get into walking hockey!

We caught up with Ambassador Hayley Fullgrabe from the Atherton Tablelands Hockey Association who tell us all about it:

If you want more information and to contact the club click HERE.