Walk-In, Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics Coming To Albury

A significant drop in the region's Covid cases on Wednesday with 21 cases recorded in the Albury Wodonga area.

Wadonga recorded eight new infections, while 13 were detected in Albury, two in Greater Hume, and one was reported in Wangaratta.

Meantime, Murrumidgee Health are ramping up vaccination capabilities for young people on the Border with a spate of new hubs opening at Albury TAFE, James Fallon, Westside Community Centre and the Albury Entertainment Centre in the coming days.

The four pop up, walk-in Pfizer vaccination clinics will be open to anyone over the age of 12, with the high school open from 3:30pm to 8pm on Wednesday to cater to students.

Albury Wodonga Health’s Executive Director of the Local Public Health Unit, Dr. Lucie Shanahan confirmed young people aged between 12 and 18 currently represents most cases.

"The majority of these do remain under investigation, however, we can see certainly that consistent with previous days, we'll still getting large numbers of new cases reported in the school age population. - Dr Lucie Shanahan

Here is a rundown on venues, dates, and times:

Wednesday November 3

Westside Community Centre, 16 Mulga Place, Albury

10am - 4pm

Thursday November 4

Westside Community Centre, 16 Mulga Place, Albury

9am - 2pm

Thursday November 4

James Fallon High School, Fallon Street, North Albury

3.30pm - 8pm

Friday November 5

TAFE NSW, Albury Campus, Poole Street

10am - 1pm

Saturday November 6

Albury Entertainment Centre, 525 Swift Street, Albury

10am - 3pm

Sunday November 7

Albury Entertainment Centre, 525 Swift Street, Albury

10am - 3pm

#Remember to bring a Medicare card, photo ID and wear a facemask.

