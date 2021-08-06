Wagga Wagga's Dylan Martin Secures Silver Medal As Kookaburras Fall Short

Wagga Wagga's Dylan Martin will return home with a silver medal after a heroic Olympics debut with the Kookaburras.

The Aussie Men's Hockey team have come agonisingly close in previous campaigns, they fell short again in Tokyo after a dramatic shoot out.

Coming down to the wire, the match ended regulation as a one-all draw - and it was Belgium who striked first in the shoot out to claim the country's first Hockey gold.

The Kookaburras were gallant once again, and it proved how difficult it is to break through at the international level.

Martin's family watched on from their Wagga Wagga home, discussing the pride of seeing the 23-year-old live out his dream and represent the nation.

"Probably in a couple of days time it might sink in for him of how far he has come in such a short length of time, and he'll probably fairly happy about the silver medal," he said.

Sister Brooke Dean understands gold was the mission, yet is a marvellous achievement to battle it out.

"A silver medal is amazing for the team and amazing for him but just coming off that loss was hard," she said.

"How close it was an that they ended up losing in a shoot out, it's tough, and they would be feeling that."

The Kookaburras played 10 matches in 12 days in gruelling Tokyo heat, and their silver medal adds to Australia's greatest feat at the Olympics with a total of 42 medals - including 17 gold!

