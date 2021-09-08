Logging in our native forests will be a thing of the past from 2024.

The State Government has unveiled an historic plan that's set to preserve around 400-thousand hectares of trees.

Premier Mark McGowan says it's a crucial step forward,

“It’s important for future generations these are beautiful areas and they shouldn’t be lost, they shouldn’t be lost in the short-term. These are the lungs of the earth, they’re amazing habitats, they’re great carbon stores, they’re a part of our heritage and we need to save them."

400 million dollars will be allocated in Thursday’s state budget to support impacted workers and invest into softwood timber plantations.

WA to ban logging from 2024

Forestry Minister Dave Kelly says around 2,000 jobs have been secured.

“What we were looking at was a huge supply cliff of pine, the future of those, if not for this decision would really be in jeopardy."

From 2024 onwards, timber logging from native forests will be limited to forest management only.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.