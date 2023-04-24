WA Surfer Recovering At Home After Shark Attack in Greenough

A Prominent surfer, Max Marsden, is recovering in hospital after being bitten by a shark in Greenough, near Geraldton in Western Australia.

The shark, believed to be a 1.5-metre bronze whaler, attacked and bit Mr Marsden on the arm while he was surfing with a friend at Lucy’s Beach on Sunday.

The City of Geraldton advised that Lucy’s Beach would remain closed until further notice.

Residents were requested to “exercise caution and obey all warning signs and directions” from authorised City personnel and contractors.

He was treated on site before being taken to the Geraldton Regional Hospital. The 30-year-old had surgery on Sunday afternoon and is now in stable condition.

Geraldton Mayor Shane Van Styn says shark attacks in the area were “incredibly rare”.

“In Geraldton, this is the first shark attack in quite some time,” Mr Van Styn told ABC.

“The location where the shark attack took place is a very isolated place, so any monitoring of it would probably be unfeasible,” Mr Van Styn said.

“It is an extremely rare and isolated event, and city staff have temporarily closed the beach for the time being, but it is unlikely to trigger any further actions,” he added.

