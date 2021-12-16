WA Records Zero Cases After Visit From COVID Infected Truck Drivers

No new cases were reported in Western Australia on Thursday after three COVID infected truck drivers visited the state last week.

A total of 168 close contacts were identified across the state, with 121 returning negative results.

A public health advice was issued on Wednesday with several exposure sites listed.

All three of the truck drivers who returned positive tests after travelling from South Australia were double vaccinated.

The updated exposure sites can be viewed here: www.wa.gov.au/organisation/covid-communications/covid-19-coronavirus-locations-visited-confirmed-cases

On Wednesday, Health Minister Roger Cook urged anyone believed to be a known contact to go and get tested immediately.

"The public is urged to check the list of exposure sites and get tested immediately if they have been to one of those sites and quarantine until you return a negative result.

"More exposure sites may be added throughout the day as the contact tracing team cross-checks information."

