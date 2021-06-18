WA Premier Waits For Advice To Lift Remaining Restrictions

Premier Mark McGowan is pensively waiting on health directives as to whether the state can be lifted out of remaining restrictions.

Calls from the hospitality and events industries to get the state moved to Phase 5 gained momentum after the Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson, announced on May 15 he would deliver fresh advice to the Premier on moving to Phase 5 in one month.

The current Phase 4c, only allows for restaurants, hotels, cafes, food courts and bars to offer seated service only with limits of 75% capacity.

Chief Executive of Australian Hotels Association WA Bradley Woods said with the virus under control it was now time to see the remaining restrictions on hospitality businesses removed.

“WA’s hotel and hospitality industry has been key to suppressing COVID-19 but it has come at a heavy cost.

“With no active cases in WA and with the vaccination program accelerating each day, now is the time to allow businesses to trade at capacity, but with measures such as contact registers remaining in place.” - Bradley Woods

Dr Robertson is understood to be reviewing the current public health situation and is expected to provide advice shortly.

The Western Australia Briefing

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.