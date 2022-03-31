WA Mum Accused Of Attempting To Murder Her Child Is Refused Bail

The Western Australian Mum who has been accused of attempting to kill her own daughter will stay behind bars after her bail application was turned down.

The 40-year-old woman who attempted to murder her severely disabled daughter claimed that it was within the child’s “best interest to pass away peacefully”.

The woman was charged early this year after allegedly attending a doctor’s office to obtain medication that would kill her child.

The woman visited the Albany doctor’s office where she was able to obtain a prescription for synthetic insulin that the mother later administered to the six-year-old child.

A relative took the child to a doctor’s office two days later after noticing the six-year-old was unwell.

The child was then transported to Perth’s Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Police arrested the mother at the end of January of this year and have held the women in custody.

While the woman is not expected to oppose claims that she attempted to kill her daughter, the defence are likely to argue that the mother truly believed the girl’s death would be “within the child’s best interests”.

The woman’s lawyer is set to argue that what the woman is alleged to have attempted was “an act borne out of desperation” as the child’s 24-hour carer.

According to Mr Eyers, the woman has committed no previous crimes and that being arrested, charged and denied bail has been a “tremendous shock to her life and expectations”.

State prosecutor Paul Usher said the woman was denied bail based on her behaviour in the lead up to the alleged attempted murder including purchasing the prescription and then allegedly injecting the child.

Mr Usher also said the woman admitted to the crime in a recorded interview with police.

Doctor Pieter Austin who prescribed the drug has also been charged with attempted murder.

The woman is set to face court again next month.

