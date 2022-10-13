WA Marathon Club Excludes Gender Diverse Runners From Awards

Gender diverse people will be able to compete in their own category at the Western Australian Marathon Club but have been snubbed the opportunity of receiving an award.

The amendment of the event categories comes in response to the club being questioned why there was only male and female options for registration.

The message said the committee had looked at several “sources” including 2019 guidelines prepared by the Australian Human Rights Commission, in partnership with Sports Australia and the Coalition of Major Professional and Participation Sports.

Only those who registered as a male or female would be eligible for an award, while those who register as other would only have “their time and overall position displayed in the event results”, Club President Michael Le Page said.

“Our events will no longer segregate by gender and will instead categorise by birth sex, also allowing participants to omit this option should they wish.”

The change comes as more sporting bodies move to strengthen diversity policies, with not-for-profit inclusion program Pride in Sport praising those that make a positive change.

