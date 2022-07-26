WA Man In Critical Condition After Being Hit By A Bus

A man has been hospitalised in critical condition after being struck by a bus in inner city Perth overnight.

According to police, the man in his 60’s was hit by a bus on Fraser Avenue in Kings Park at around 6:20PM on Monday night.

The man was believed to have just exited a CAT bus before being hit by a TransPerth bus while crossing the street.

The TransPerth bus was believed to have been attempting to overtake the other bus when the incident took place.

The TransPerth bus was heading to Perth Airport with several passengers on-board at the time of the collision.

Police closed part of Fraser Avenue and Kings Park as police investigated the incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene before transporting the man to Royal Perth Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

