PSA: Perth Just Got Its First Sephora Pop Up Store !

Get your wallets ready people! An exclusive Sephora pop-up just arrived at David Jones in Claremont Quarter juuuust in time for Christmas.

This will be the only Sephora in WA. But be warned, this beauty store will only be available for a limited time only, so make sure you don't miss out!

The iconic makeup store will be chock a block with all the latest global beauty trends and popular brands.

This means you'll be able to shop everything from Sephora's latest shiny Christmas Gift collections to all the skincare and beauty must-haves from leading brands like Huda Beauty, Becca Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty, as well as the bestselling Sephora Collection, of course.

So, if you fancy yourself as a bit of a beauty guru or just want to get the perfect gift for that special somebody this Chrissy you'll need to get in quick, the pop-up will only be available until January or until stock runs out.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.