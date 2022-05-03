WA Government Spends Big With Long-Term Plan To Fix Ramping Crisis

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan admits there's no short fix to the state's ambulance ramping crisis, yet is eager to establish a plan.

The state government announced a $252m package to improve emergency care across hospitals, after the crisis reached record levels.

Health care will reap the rewards ahead of next week's state budget announcement, as McGowan says COVID implications are causing persistent underlying issues.

"All these things are adding up to a significant issue that we are dealing with, it's a top priority and we are putting huge efforts into dealing with it," McGowan said.

"This major reform will deliver Western Australians better access to health services, no matter where they live and address some of the pressure points of our health system."

"COVID is still in the community and this year's budget also retains capacity to deliver on initiatives to keep protecting the health of Western Australians."

McGowan praised the efforts of health workers who have endured furloughed staff amid the pandemic crisis.

"I want to thank each and every member of our health and mental health workforce who continue to give care and support to Western Australians when they need it and ensure they get the best of care no matter where they live in WA."

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.