WA Government Announce New Health Minister In Cabinet Shakeup

Western Australia has a new Health Minister, Amber Jade Sanderson will step in after the Premier announced a reshuffling of political positions.

From February 5, Sanderson will lead the state's charge against COVID-19 with current minister Roger Cook moving to a new role.

The Deputy Premier will add Tourism and Commerce to his economic portfolio, while Sanderson will also take on Mental Health responsibilities.

"These portfolio changes are about getting the balance right across the Cabinet and sharpening the Government's agenda as we enter the next phase of the pandemic," McGowan said in a statement.

"The adjustments will help ensure we continue to keep WA safe and strong, by driving economic growth, diversifying our economy across a range of important industries and protect our beautiful, natural environment."

Tourism and events will become a key component for WA's reopening to the world, with McGowan commending the former Health Minister for his efforts during the pandemic.

"He has done a very important portfolio for a very long period of time," McGowan said about his Deputy.

"Thirteen years in one portfolio is long enough. And health is very, very gruelling. It is huge.

"Providing Roger with the opportunity to broaden and get a range of other experiences I think is good for him, and also reflects the fact that is a very tough portfolio."

