WA Eases Restrictions With Close Contact Isolation Rules Relaxed

The country's peak medical body has welcomed the raft of changes to Western Australia's Covid restriction but warns it's vital that masks remain in place.

The pandemic health regulations changed overnight in WA, with close contact isolation rules will falling into line with the current national standards.

From Thursday 12:01am, only household close contacts, intimate partners of positive cases or those who have spent more than four hours with a positive in a residential setting without a mask, will be required to isolate.

Other changes, include the removal of the 500-person capacity limits at hospitality venues, along with limits on private gatherings, both indoors and outdoors.

WA's check-in app is also no longer required, except in hospitals, while RATs for international and domestic travellers, arriving in the state will be no longer mandated.

“I also want to stress that the refined close contact definition will also apply in schools, which means schools will no longer have to or no longer need to contact trace classroom or equivalent contacts when school resumes for term two,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

Australian Medical Association WA President Dr Mark-Duncan Smith has flagged its a while away before WA drops mask mandates.

"In the eastern states we are seeing very high numbers again and this is due to the fact that they have stopped wearing masks and they are also getting the BA-2 variant," he said.

"It is not appropriate for masks to be brought down in Western Australia at this stage".

Rule changes include:

Gatherings

No limits to home and private outdoor gatherings

Density & Capacity Limits:

The 500 patron limit removed for hospitality venues, nightclubs, convention centres or function centres

The 2 square metre rule remains in effect.

Close Contact

A close contact is now defined as:

a household member or intimate partner of a person with COVID-19 who has had contact with them during their infectious period,

someone who has had close personal interaction with a person with COVID-19 during their infectious period, where they spent 4 hours of cumulative contact with them in a residential setting, (i.e. a home, accommodation facility) where masks have been removed by both people for all of this period

someone who is directed by WA Health that they are a close contact.

schools will no longer need to contact trace classroom or equivalent contacts when school resumes for Term 2.

People in isolation who are not a household close contact will be able to leave isolation at 12.01am tomorrow (Thursday 14 April).

SafeWA Check-in

Contact registration will only be required for people visiting a hospital

Proof of vaccination requirements remain unchanged

Testings for travellers

Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) on arrival will not be required for international and domestic travellers

RATs will still be available for all travellers arriving into WA

