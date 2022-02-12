WA Communities Warned To Seek Safety As Fires Continue To Burn

Emergency warnings have been issued to residents living across three WA communities as bushfires continue to rip through the area.

Emergency services issued the warnings to the southern region of Jerramungup town, specific parts of Hopetoun in Ravensthorpe and for Mount Sheridan in the shire of Lake Grace.

Locals were issued a warning to stay vigilant and act immediately if they want to stay safe from the flames.

"You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive. There is a threat to lives and homes," the warning said.

According to emergency fire services, the fires became too large to contain and were specifically bad for the Jerramungup area.

The fire was believed to have been travelling in a south easterly direction.

All residents living within all of the three communities are being urged to leave and seek out a safe place or to shelter their houses if it is too late for them to leave.

