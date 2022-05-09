WA Colleagues Win $1.8 Million In Saturday Night's Superdraw

A group of work colleagues have won almost $2 million in Saturday night’s $20 million superdraw.

The nine colleagues were one of 11 division one wins across Australia, raking in $1.8 million between them.

This is the ninth year the group have entered the draw using a combination of birthdays and favourite numbers.

Each of the employees is set to receive $200,000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The winning ticket was issued at Woodley’s Central Newsagency and Lottery Centre in Mandurah.

Owner of the store Wayne Woodley said it’ been a long time since the Lottery Centre has seen a big win.

“We haven’t won big for about eight or nine years and to sell a winning ticket for both a Division One and Division Two prize in Saturday’s draw is very exciting,” he said.

“They do say when it rains it pours, and we’re stoked to have broken our drought.”

One of the winners told Lotterywest that the group of colleagues have been buying tickets together for years.

“We’ve been buying lottery tickets together for nine years, we’re like a little family,” they said.

“We picked the numbers based on our favourite numbers and birthdays.”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.