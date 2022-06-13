Virgin To Introduce Direct Flights Between Gold Coast & Bali

Virgin Australia have announced direct flights to Bali from the Gold Coast airport with flights set to commence next year.

The announcement comes as the Gold Coast prepare to open their $500,000 international airport terminal expansion.

The first flight from Gold Coast to Bali is set to fly out on March 29, 2023.

With direct flights to Bali set to kick off from March of next year, Virgin have already released return tickets for only $399.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to Virgin Australia Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, the airline made the call to introduce direct flights from the Gold Coast to keep up with increasing demand.

“We are currently seeing continued growth in travel demand for Gold Coast services and are operating up to 180 domestic flights outbound each week,” she said.

“In May alone our Gold Coast bookings were up 55 per cent compared to 2019, with bookings on our existing Bali flights up 48 per cent for the same period and growing every week.

“With the addition of the new International Terminal to the Gold Coast Airport and demand for Bali rising, the time is right to connect these two famous holiday destinations as well as the surf breaks, wellness activities and nightlife that comes with them.” - Virgin Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka

Virgin are expected to fly between Bali and the Gold Coast twice a day with the airline preparing to host 2,200 passengers per week.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.