Virgin Becomes The First Australian Airline To Offer Baggage Tracking

Virgin Australia will become the country’s first airline to offer baggage tracking for passengers through a smartphone app.

Bag tracking is available on selected routes and will progressively roll out across the Virgin Australia network.

The service is available in the app by enabling notifications in the app settings.



Consumers will receive a push notification when their luggage has been received post-check-in and when it arrives at their destination.

From this week, travellers flying Virgin between Brisbane and Sydney could take advantage of the bag tracking program.

According to the Virgin website, bag tracking is available at selected domestic ports that Virgin Australia serves.

Consumers must check the app to see whether the flight is eligible for bag tracking.

According to the SITA Baggage IT Insights last year, the global mishandled baggage rate spiked by 24% to 4.35 bags per thousand passengers in 2021 as the industry recovered from the pandemic.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said: “For 23 years, Virgin Australia has consistently innovated, and the introduction of bag tracking capabilities is another instalment of our award-winning product offering.”

