Virgin Australia Offers 50 Per Cent Flights To “Escape To WA”

Virgin Australia has slashed fares to Perth for just $119 one way from Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Adelaide in a push to boost local tourism by $11 million.

The “Escape to WA” incentive is part of the State Government’s $195 million Reconnect WA package and Tourism WA’s $12 million Wander Out Yonder marketing push.

The campaign targets travellers in the Eastern States who are looking to visit friends and relatives in Western Australia, as well as those who want to holiday in Australia instead of overseas.

Deputy Premier Roger Cook said while in Perth, viisotrs are encouraged to make the most out of oppotunites the state has to offer.

“While in Perth, out-of-state visitors are encouraged to make the most of all the state has to offer, with one-of-a-kind adventures to experience, as well as a full schedule of blockbuster sporting events planned for the winter season at Perth's world-class Optus Stadium,” he said.

“Visitors are also encouraged to travel to WA's stunning regions and book a tour to experience the state's unique adventure travel offerings and premium food and wine.”

The deals are available for one week, from today at virginaustralia.com until June 27, or unless sold out prior.

Passengers can travel between August 1 and September 15, and October 11 to December 14.

