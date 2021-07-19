Viral True Crime Podcast Dr. Death Has Turned Into A TV Show & This Is Why You Need To Watch!

If there's one new show you need to start streaming, it's Dr. Death on Stan! Based off Wondery's hit podcast, this true story will give you CHILLS! Wondery also made Dirty John, so you know you're in good hands!

Here's the podcast bio for Dr. Death:

We’re at our most vulnerable when we go to our doctors. We trust the person at the other end of that scalpel. We trust the hospital. We trust the system.

Christopher Duntsch was a neurosurgeon who radiated confidence. He claimed he was the best in Dallas. If you had back pain, and had tried everything else, Dr. Duntsch could give you the spine surgery that would take your pain away.

But soon his patients started to experience complications, and the system failed to protect them. Which begs the question: who - or what - is that system meant to protect?

Now, it's been turned into a show which has answered all of our prayers. Here's what you can expect:

As patients entering the operating room of Dr. Christopher Duntsch for routine spinal surgeries start leaving permanently maimed or dead, two fellow surgeons and a young Assistant District Attorney set out to stop him.

It stars Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater, which is even more reaffirming that it's worth watching.

All 8 episodes are now on Stan, so get to it!

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.