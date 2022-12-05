Village Evacuated In Indonesia Following Volcanic Eruption

A village in Indonesia has been evacuated after a volcano erupted on Sunday afternoon on Java Island.

Almost 2,000 people have been evacuated from the east of Java Island after the Semeru volcano erupted on Sunday.

According to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency, 1,979 people have been evacuated to 11 shelters while authorities offered masks to locals.

The volcano began erupting at around 2:45AM on Saturday morning and is spitting ash approximately 15km into the air.

The volcano is located around 640km from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

The eruption follows several earthquakes earlier in the year including a sizable quake last month that killed around 300 people.

Flights are still able to fly in but are warned to remain vigilant.

Residents and visitors to the area have been warned not to get within 8km of the volcano.

