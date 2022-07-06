Victorian Deputy National Leader Steph Ryan Set To Resign From Politics

Victorian Deputy Nationals leader Steph Ryan will announce her retirement from state politics on Wednesday.

Expected to step into the leadership of the Victorian Nationals sometime in the future, Ryan, 36, who is pregnant with her second child, told The Age she will quit politics at the November election in order to spend more time with her family.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits

“With a little one at home and another on the way, it is time for me to seek a job that offers greater flexibility,” the Euroa MP said.

“Serving my community as the first member for Euroa has been the honour of a lifetime. The greatest pleasure of this job has been the opportunity it has afforded me to meet everyday people doing extraordinary things.

“I’m also immensely proud to have served as the deputy leader of the Nationals for the past eight years and to be the first woman in the party’s history to be elected to a leadership position, state or federal. I want to thank our leader Peter Walsh and my colleagues for their friendship and unwavering support over that time,” she said.

Ryan said her community needed to be represented by someone that can give 100% to the role.

“In reality, that means someone who can give [themselves] freely on weeknights and weekends and that, at this stage in my life, is not compatible with my wish to be more present for my family,” she said.

“I leave my role firm in the belief that the Nationals are as important to country communities today as they were 100 years ago. Country people need a party that works together as a team to represent the unique challenges we face.”

Ryan held the shadow portfolios of water, public transport and roads, and gaming and liquor regulation.