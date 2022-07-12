Victoria Drops COVID Reinfection Period To Four Weeks Amid Latest Omicron Wave

Victoria has joined NSW, WA and the ACT on Tuesday in reducing the Covid reinfection period down from 12-weeks to just 28 days.

It follows recommended changes to the immunity period from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Friday due to a “new wave” of infections being driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

The new rules mean people who have previously had coronavirus will be required to test for Covid after 28 days since their isolation ended.

If the test returns a negative result, people are still urged to stay home until their symptoms subside.

While someone who tests positive again will be reported and managed as a new case and that person must isolate for at least seven days.

Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said that mask-wearing indoors and in crowded places is “strongly recommended”, along with businesses to consider remote work arrangements.

She is also requesting employers consider working from home arrangements that are “most appropriate for their workplace and employees based on individual requirements”.

Masks are still required on public transport and in rideshare vehicles, in high-risk settings such as hospitals and aged care facilities, and on domestic and international flights.

The advice comes as Covid hospitalisations in Victoria have spiked by more than 50 per cent increase over the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, a new state campaign Stay Well in Winter aims to promote the importance of booster doses, wearing a mask indoors and the benefits of good ventilation.

“As we’re seeing across the globe and around Australia, winter means more time inside where COVID-19 and the flu can spread,” Ms Thomas said. “It also means our nurses, ambos and doctors have never worked harder, and we can’t thank them enough.”

