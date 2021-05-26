Victoria Becomes First State to Tax Electric Cars

Victoria has become the first state to tax electric cars after the legislation passed through both houses of parliament on Tuesday night.

The legislation outlines that as of July 1, electric vehicle drivers will pay 2.5 cents for every kilometre driven.

The Victorian Greens firmly opposed the bill, but it passed 19-14 without any amendments.

The controversial tax is predicted to raise $30 million over the next four years and is expected to cost the average electric car owner between $260-$300.

Treasurer Tim Pallas said it was essential that all vehicle owners were contributing to the maintenance of the State’s roads. “Everybody who uses a road should pay their fair share to maintain them,” he said.

Similar legislation is forecast to be introduced in South and New South Wales.

