Victoria Beckham Got Sent Crocs From Justin Bieber And Her Response Is Hilarious

Former Spice Girl and current fashion designer Victoria Beckham has been gifted Crocs from Justin Bieber to celebrate his collaboration with the brand.

Victoria was gifted some glorious lavender Crocs which were covered in oversized 'Jibbitz' charms inspired by Drew House characters.

The fashion designer took to Instagram stories to post her delivery writing, “A lot of people have been asking me what I’m planning on wearing after lockdown…what do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?!”

She also went on to say, "Ok this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs. Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much.”

But, it was up to the people to decide. Victoria then posted a poll asking "Will I be wearing lilac crocs?!" where her followers could vote yes or no.

The votes are in!

43 per cent said YES! while 57 per cent said NO! Victoria then captioned the results with, "Well that was close! I think I'd rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber".

Same Victoria, same.

