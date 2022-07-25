Victoria Beckham Filmed Singing Spice Girls Classic

We heard the news recently that the Spice Girls are gearing up to FINALLY give us a concert in Australia with Mel B doubling down on her commitment but now it seems as though Victoria Beckham has given us even more hope.

Victoria appeared on social media, filmed by her hubby David Beckham at a karaoke night, belting out the Spice Girls classic 'Stop' and we can't help but feel this is a sign.

Victoria did comment on the post and say 'only for you David' but come on Vicky, what about us!?

