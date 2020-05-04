Veronicas Singer Lisa Origliasso Shares Her Heartbreaking Ectopic Pregnancy Experience

Lisa Origliasso from The Veronicas and her husband Logan Huffman have revealed that they recently went through a heartbreaking ectopic pregnancy.

Lisa and Logan decided to share their story to try and bring more awareness and support to those in similar situations.

An ectopic pregnancy occurs when a fertilised egg develops outside the uterus, often in the fallopian tubes. Sadly, the embryo is not able to develop into a baby. Medical intervention is needed to end the pregnancy safely. This is a form of miscarriage and should be recognised as one, but it is often not discussed.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lisa wrote, "We write this, because we feel it's important to share what's real on these platforms. Not just the shiny highlight reel of life."

She then explained that a month ago the couple found out she was pregnant. Both were incredibly excited by this news. But Lisa started to experience spotting, and then heavier bleeding. She went to hospital, where she was told she had likely suffered from an ectopic pregnancy.

In Lisa's own words, here is how she shared her story:

You can find out more about ectopic pregnancies, including support services, at Pregnancy Birth & Baby.

