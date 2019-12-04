Venus Williams And Other World Tennis Champs Are Joining The Adelaide International Competition

The stakes have just been lifted for the inaugural Adelaide International Tennis Tournament with the addition of more number one world players to already join Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty.

Venus Williams, Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza will join the current world’s top player Ash Barty and fellow grand slam winner Simona Halep at Memorial Drive from January 12 in what is shaping up to be one of the most phenomenal tennis line-ups we have ever seen tbh.

In total, seven Grand Slam singles champions and five former world number ones who share a total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them will play in South Australia next month.

Adelaide International tickets start at $25 for adults and children are free at selected sessions.

