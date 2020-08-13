VB Model Admits What He Really Thinks About That New Beer Fragrance

This is not a drill people, Victoria Bitter and TLA have teamed up to officially release Thirst.

A scent by VB, in what is believed to be the world’s first fragrance released by a beer brand!

Harley Breen, aka comedian turned VB model, weighed in on what he really thought of the beer fragrance!

Take a listen below:

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.