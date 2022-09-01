Hit106.9 Supports Van Gogh Alive

Van Gogh Alive is coming to Newy and we're so excited!

It's the most visited multi-sensory experience in the world and we're hooking you up with tickets in breakfast and all day while you work!

Van Gogh’s works have been displayed and enjoyed worldwide for over a century – but never like this.

Make no mistake – this is no ordinary art exhibition. Created by Australia’s own Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive sets aside traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing paintings from afar in quiet contemplation. As visitors find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined. From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound, and fragrance that has been described as an ‘unforgettable’ multi-sensory experience.

It features a visually stunning wrap-around floral exterior and spectacular immersive foyers, including an exact recreation of Van Gogh’s famous painting of the Café Terrace at Night. Designed by Australian designer Anna Cordingley and also houses two immersive areas: The Sunflower Infinity Room and a walk-through immersive recreation of arguably Van Gogh’s most famous painting, Starry Night.

You can find this incredible attraction at Foreshore Park from September 22, 2022.

Get your tickets here or keep it on Hit106.9 for your chance to win!