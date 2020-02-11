Australian Reptile Park Valentines Day Picnic!

Still Looking For Plans?

There's no better excuse than Valentine's Day to surprise that special someone with a romantic gesture - and what better gesture than a picnic at the Australian Reptile Park!

Get to the Valentine's Day Picnic where all proceeds will go to the endangered species charity, Aussie Ark!

Included in ticket price:

Exclusive entry to the Australian Reptile Park after hours from 5.30pm - 8.30pm
Bottle of wine
Cheese, dip & biscuits
Strawberries and dipping chocolate
Tea sandwiches

There will live music on the night to set the scene as well as an exclusive animal show just for Valentine's Day! We will provide a picnic blanket for each couple.

What: Valentines Day Picnic
When: Friday, Feb 14 
Where: Australian Reptile Park

Kalun Townsend

11 February 2020

Article by:

Kalun Townsend

