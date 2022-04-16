Ute Driver Dies After Collision With Freight Train Near Augusta Highway

A 65-year-old man has died after his car collided with a regional train at Winninowie, north of Adelaide.

The man's ute smashed into the freight train around 12:30pm on Friday, closing in on the Augusta Highway, south-east of Port Augusta.

Forensic crash investigators reported to the scene, examining the circumstances of the incident.

"Sadly, the driver and sole occupant of the Holden, a 65-year-old man from the Copper Coast, died at the scene," police said.

The driver of the freight train was uninjured, assisting police with their investigation on Friday afternoon.

Winninowie is around 4 hours north of Adelaide.

SA Police say it marks the 23rd road death in the state this year.

