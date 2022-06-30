Usher Performs His Greatest Hits At 'Small Office Party'

He was the star of RnB Fridays LIVE and now the one and only Usher has taken his incredible talents to the NPR Tiny Desk concert series.

Describing the performance as a 'small office party' Usher celebrated Black Music Month with his talented band and delivered classics like 'You Make Me Wanna' and 'Confessions Part II'.

Check it out!

RnB Fridays LIVE is back after a brief break, make sure you keep it locked here for dates and line-up details on the OG RnB tour!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!