'Use it or loose it' on Victor Harbor Road

As four-hundred kilometres of road safety upgrades hit the tarmac, additional hot spots continue to be identified across the state.

Subject to ‘use it or lose it’ provisions, Federal funding targeted at the Road Safety Program is already driving works across the Yorke Peninsula, including on the Copper Coast Highway, Spencer Highway, Yorke Highway, Minlaton Road, Maitland Road and Upper Yorke Road.

But this week, the Royal Automobile Association of South Australia identified six new key sections along Victor Harbor Road in dire need of upgrades.

The RAA's Charles Mountain has offered solutions to bring the stretch of road south of Mount Compass, up to scratch.

"Ensuring we've got overtaking lanes, which are a sufficient length, widening the shoulders and traffic lanes" are essential, he said.

The South Australia Briefing

Used by 26,000 vehicles every day, 15 lives have been lost on Victor Harbor Road since 2011.

