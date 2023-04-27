US Television Host Jerry Springer Dies, Aged 79

Jerry Springer, the host of much loved, yet controversial weekday talk show, has died aged 79 following a brief illness.

The broadcaster, who also pondered in politics before making the switch to media, died peacefully in his Chicago home following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Springer’s friend Jene Galvin on behalf of the family.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”

Springer’s show, The Jerry Springer Show, aired for almost 30 years, toppling over 4,000 episodes.

The show would follow scandalous topics, often resulting with its guests getting into fights – both verbally and physically. Chairs being thrown and the overuse of bleeps to cover rude language was also more common than not.

Prior to his successful media career, Springer was elected to the Cincinnati city council in 1971 after an unsuccessful from for Congress the year before.

He resigned in 1974, before returning in1975 after winning a council seat and serving as mayor in 1977.

