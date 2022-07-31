US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid For Second Time

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid only days before he was due to exit Covid isolation.

President Biden tested positive for the virus on Saturday, three days before he was set to leave Covid isolation.

According to the White House, the 79-year-old President experienced a “rebound” after being treated for Covid through the use of anti-viral medication.

President Biden will now be required to re-enter Covid isolation for at least five days as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

According to White House physician Dr Kevin O’Connor, the President "has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.”

President Biden revealed his diagnosis in a Tweet where he explains that rebounding “happens with a small minority of folks”.

“I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me,” he said.

Dr O’Connor said President Biden will not be required to take further anti-viral medication following his second Covid diagnosis.

“There is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation,” he said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.