US Mandate Vaccines For 100 Million Workers As Patience Wears Thin

US President Joe Biden has announced a vaccine mandate for all Federal workers.

Declaring that he has been patient, but his “patience is wearing thin,” the new COVID-19 vaccine requirements will affect around 100 million Americans.

The National Briefing

Unveiling a plan to increase more freedoms for fully vaccinated residents, Mr Biden revealed Emergency Rule to be implemented by the Department of Labor for employers with more than 100 staff.

"That together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their work forces are fully vaccinated, or show a negative test as least once a week"

The President has called on Americans to understand that getting vaccinated is each person’s responsibility to the wider society rather than matter of freedom or personal choice.

"This is not about freedom, or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around with. People you work with, people you care about, people you love"

“My message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for?” Biden said. “What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe and convenient.”

Only 53 per cent of Americans in the US are fully vaccinated, compared to 69 per cent in Canada and 65 per cent in the UK.

