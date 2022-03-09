US Issues Travel Warning To New Zealand Due To High COVID Numbers

Across the ditch, New Zealand continues to battle with high COVID case numbers, forcing countries to warn about travelling to the island nation.

Yesterday, health authorities reported 23,894 new COVID infections, 9,881 of which from the largest city in Auckland.

Nationwide, around 750 people are reportedly in hospital being treated for COVID symptoms, with 16 in intensive care

"Even early in the Omicron outbreak, the figures show that, based on the data available, unvaccinated people are significantly over-represented in the current hospitalisation data," said NZ's Ministry of Health department.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say Americans should avoid travelling to New Zealand, Hong Kong and Thailand due to high case totals and the spread of Omicron within regions.

While total deaths in New Zealand stand at just 65, Australia's travel advice to NZ is also to "exercise a high degree of caution".

Meanwhile, here are the numbers from every jurisdiction in Australia:

Victoria

- New cases: 7,043

- Covid-related deaths: 6

- Hospital and ICU admissions: 203 / 29

NSW

- New cases: 13,018

- Covid-related deaths: 5

- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,070 / 43

TAS

- New cases: 1,051

- Covid-related deaths:0

- Hospital and ICU admissions: 14 / 4

ACT

- New cases: 658

- Covid-related deaths: 0

- Hospital and ICU admissions: 43 / 2

Queensland

- New cases: 4,397

- Covid-related deaths: 5

- Hospital and ICU admissions: 268 / 20

SA

- New cases: 2,089

- Covid-related deaths: 0

- Hospital and ICU admissions: 97 / 13

WA

- New cases: 3,594

- Covid-related deaths:

- Hospital and ICU admissions: 67 / 0

NT

- New cases: 437

- Covid-related deaths: 1

- Hospital and ICU admissions: 45 / 1

