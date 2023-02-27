US Fast Food Giant Wendy's To Open "Hundreds" Of Stores Across Australia

A massive US fast food chain will soon be setting up shop in Australia with “hundreds” of stores to be rolled out across the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Australian Financial Review, Wendy’s chief development officer Abigail Pringle said there is clear potential for the restaurants to thrive in Australia.

"We believe Australia is a lucrative market for long-term growth. We think that the Australian market could be hundreds of restaurants," she said.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine.



Ms Pringle said that while introducing Wendy’s stores to the Australian market is likely to be a successful move, they need to ensure stores are rolled out at the right time and handed over to “the right partner”.

"But we think that we can have hundreds of restaurants in the market over time," she said.

So far, Wendy’s have 7,000 restaurants worldwide including stores in the UK, US, Canada and Ireland.

Wendy’s will be following in the footsteps of US fast food chain Taco Bell, who made a successful entry into the Australian market in 2019 after two failed attempts in 1981 and 1997 respectively.

Wendy’s is not expected to reach Australian shores for another year to 18 months.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.