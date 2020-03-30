Urgent Public Assistance Is Required To Locate Missing Shepparton Teenager

Have you see this girl?

Article heading image for Urgent Public Assistance Is Required To Locate Missing Shepparton Teenager

Urgent public assistance is required to locate missing Shepparton teenager Georgia Styles. 

Georgia is 15 and was last seen at the Shepparton train station around 8:30pm on Monday 23rd March. 

Police and Georgia's family have great concerns for her welfare due to her age and the length of time she has been missing. 

Anyone who sees Georgia is urged to contact Shepparton police station on 03 5820 5777

Missed the show? Catch up below!

Taylah Gray

a day ago

Article by:

Taylah Gray

missing girl
shepparton
police
Listen Live!
missing girl
shepparton
police
missing girl
shepparton
police
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs