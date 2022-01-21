'Upload' Season 2 Release Date Announced

Two years after audiences were captivated by Amazon’s Matrix-esque comedy series 'Upload', we finally have a date for the second season’s release.

The show, created by The Office’s Greg Daniels, follows Robbie Amell's Nathan Brown as he experiences his digital afterlife after dying in a self-driving car accident.

Grim but not that unrealistic, with the way things are heading.

Find out what Nicole Kidman had to say about our latest Amazon Prime obsession:

While we didn’t know what to expect (and were somewhat hesitant to watch the first season on the then-recent Amazon Prime), we were pleasantly surprised by the quirky comedy, which had a balanced blend of grief, humour and charisma.

Catch Amazon's Upload Season 1 Recap:

The synopsis for Season 2 reads “Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview, hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel, Nora."

"Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with anti-tech rebel group, The Ludds. Season 2 is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program, called ‘prototykes’, and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.”

For anyone that hasn’t seen the show, that probably reads as a bunch of gibberish, but for us fans, it’s pretty exciting!

Upload Season 2 will be hitting Amazon Prime on March 11th.

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: