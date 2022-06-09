Update: Nerang Siege Comes To An End

Police have arrested two men following an 18-hour siege in the suburb of Nerang on the Gold Coast.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesperson, the two men have been arrested and the exclusion zone has since been lifted.

The two men are wanted by police for questioning in relation to two separate shootings that occurred earlier this month.

The two men are also wanted on return to prison warrants with one man linked back to the theft of a vehicle from a Gold Coast car park.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The two men have been hiding out in a Nerang townhouse since 5PM yesterday with the siege continuing into the early hours of this morning.

The pair have been linked to the drive-by shooting of the Arundel Police Beat at around 3:45AM on Monday morning.

Two police officers were inside the precinct at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

The two men have also been linked to a second shooting in Coolangatta on Saturday which injured a man who was driving with his wife and child.

The home on Rimu Place in which the pair had been hiding out belongs to an elderly couple who have ties to one of the men.

Police established an exclusion zone around the suburb with police turning people away at a number of checkpoints.

People within the exclusion zones were not allowed to leave the area while others were not allowed to return.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.